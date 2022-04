TULARE, Calif. — A 17-year-old Porterville girl was killed late Sunday night, and another teen was badly hurt after Tulare Police said they were hit by a drunk driver. Officers said they were called to the area of Blackstone Ave. just south of Martin Luther King Ave. in Tulare around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. First responders rushed both teens to a hospital, where the 17-year-old was later pronounced dead. Police said the other girl who was hit was in critical condition, and said to be in her late teens.

TULARE, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO