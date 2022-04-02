Marisa Tomei Thanks Robert Downey Jr. For Her ‘Spider-Man’ Role

For “Spider-Man,” Marisa Tomei’s character was an unexpected reinvention of what people were used to. And the actress says she has Robert Downey Jr. to thank for that. The 57 year old actress spoke about the casting in an interview and said, “I think Robert Downey had a lot to do with it. And then Watts and I talked a lot about, well, I guess the mandate is a reinvention. But what is that?

I don’t think anyone is really focused on that, really. There was a lot of bigger fish to fry. So Jon and I did a lot of talking about it.”

Do you like Marisa in the role, or do you think it should have been an older less-attractive actress?

