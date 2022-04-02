ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois can take next steps to protect soil health

By Becky Doyle
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26n07v_0exATLDC00
Becky Doyle (Becky Doyle)

Most Illinoisans do not realize that the most important resource in our state is right under their feet.

Illinois soils are more appreciated globally than they are right here at home. Long valued for their world-class productive capacity, our soils are now also known to be capable of:

1) Protecting water quality

2) Providing habitat and ecosystem diversity

3) Sequestering atmospheric carbon by supporting abundant plant growth that results in CO₂ absorption and storage.

Nearly 84 years ago (1937), the Illinois Legislature recognized the importance of protecting Illinois’ greatest assets by creating local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, then supporting them with state funding. The work of those districts dramatically changed the way that farmers and others managed land, rainwater and surface water supplies. Over that same timeframe, the legislature supported the research that provided best soil management methods and the extension of that knowledge throughout the state.

That system provided the framework for valuable work during the 20th century, and Illinois achieved the national challenge of “T by 2000”, limiting soil loss throughout the state to the level at which it replaces itself.

But, over the past two decades, state funding for these valuable programs has been reduced, while the challenges have become greater. Besides the stresses brought on by strong storms and periods of drought, we now know that it is not enough to just prevent soil loss.

We must also improve and protect soil health to achieve the greatest benefits to our environment and society.

Just as with human and animal health, soil health requires focused, managed care. Farmers and landowners are willing to provide that care with improved management practices, but they need advice and credible information to guide and support their efforts.

Fortunately, Illinois citizens and the General Assembly can invest in our soil’s future at a relatively low cost by assuring passage of Senate Bill 3471. Once the bill is passed and funded, we will be able to better protect the health and beneficial capacity of Illinois soils through:

1) Rebuilding support of the county Soil and Water Conservation Districts to a level that allows them to meet 21st century challenges

2) Funding innovative programs that promote cover crops and other soil health management practices (i.e., Fall Covers for Spring Savings)

3) Promoting soil health and water quality protection through the Partners for Nutrient Loss Reduction Act.

Like clear air and clean water, soil health is important to all. Stewardship of our soils is a legacy project for which we can all be proud, and for which future generations will be grateful. The strategic support provided by Senate Bill 3471 will get us back on that legacy track.

Becky Doyle of Gillespie was director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture from 1991 to 1999.

Comments / 1

The Telegraph
The Telegraph

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

407K+

Views

Related
The Telegraph

More corn, less beans expected in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois farmers this spring plan to plant fewer acres of corn but more acres of soybeans, compared to 2021. Illinois farmers plan to plant 10.7 million acres of corn this spring, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Prospective Plantings report released Thursday.  That's down about 3 percent from last year's planted acreage of 11 million acres of corn in Illinois. Part of that acreage is going to soybeans, according to the report. This spring Illinois farmers plan to plant 11 million acres of soybeans, up about 3 percent from last year's total acreage of 10.6 million acres.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

State getting $1B for coal mine clean up

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois stands to receive $1 billion in federal funding over the next 15 years to remediate hundreds of acres of distressed land used for coal mining prior to 1977, thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last fall. Abandoned mine lands can mean a lot of different things, Amanda Pankau, energy campaign coordinator with the Prairie Rivers Network, told The Center Square. "There are portals into old underground mines that are super dangerous and need to be covered up and secured. There are high walls - which are like steep cliffs - where they stopped surface mining long ago," she said. "Those are dangerous."
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Business
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois taking steps to prevent fraudulent tax filings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Anyone planning to file their Illinois State taxes online may need to prepare extra time to set up a new account this year. Several people have reported going through extra security steps, which include having to wait for 7-10 days for a letter with the information needed to set up a new account to file state taxes online.
PEORIA, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Apprenticeships grow future producers

Dale Pratt is the 50th graduate of the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. His introduction to dairying was kindled as a youth on his grandfather’s 20-cow dairy farm in northern Utah. He later worked on the Utah State University dairy farm while putting himself through college to earn a degree in animal science. He worked on a conventional dairy in northern Utah after graduation, and then spent two lactation seasons working on a dairy farm in New Zealand. After his experience abroad he worked on a 5,000-cow dairy in southern Utah, where he managed 1,000 acres of irrigated pasture for grazing.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Health#Health Management#Soil Management#Drinking Water#Illinoisans#The Illinois Legislature
The Telegraph

State Senate approves energy grid reliability task force

SPRINGFIELD - The state Senate on Thursday advanced a measure to create a task force to study electric grid reliability in light of the 2021 passage of the energy regulatory overhaul bill known as the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. A House committee, meanwhile, began preliminary conversations about lifting the ban on new nuclear developments in Illinois. The unpaid, 33-member task force outlined in Senate Bill 1104 would be known as the Illinois Regional Generation Reliability Task Force. It passed 32-15 in a bipartisan vote, although several Democrats voted against the measure. It still needs approval in the House.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Local judges speaking at seminars

EDWARDSVILLE - Three Third Judicial Circuit judges will speak as education faculty for both sessions of the 2022 Judicial Education Conferences.  Third Judicial Circuit Judges Sarah Smith and Amy Maher, and Circuit Associate Judge Veronica Armouti, will lead sessions at the conference scheduled set April 4-8 and June 13-17 in Lombard. Smith's course will address Civil Judges' Disqualification of Counsel. Maher is teaching a course on Dual Status Youth. Armouti's course will cover Disability Rights in the Courthouse.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WSAW

Wausau Common Council takes next step in PFAS remediation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Common Council voted Monday to authorize a non-competitive procurement process for a PFAS removal study and clean drinking water supply. Categorizing the situation as an emergency will allow the city to request funds to solve the problem more quickly. “It is important to keep...
WAUSAU, WI
Sentinel

Soil health field day set

MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District will hold a Soil Health Field Day from 9 a.m. to noon April 21 at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association grounds, 758 Old Colony Road, Selinsgrove. There is no cost. Farmers will learn about:. How their farm’s “soil herd” can work for...
SELINSGROVE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
The Telegraph

Welcome reforms with Missouri's no-bid contracts

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri has spent tens of millions through emergency contracts that bypassed the normal bidding process. Now, some lawmakers are looking to ensure the state moves back to competitive bidding and increases transparency for when the state does use emergency contracts. Such steps are in the best interest of Missouri state government and residents.
MISSOURI STATE
One Green Planet

US Federal Program Killed 1.75 Million Animals in 2021 “to Protect Farmers and Public Health”

Wildlife Services, a division within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is reported to have killed over 1.75 million animals across the nation in 2021. The program describes its mission as providing “wildlife damage management assistance to protect agriculture, natural resources, property and health, and safety.” But the lengths to which they go and the number of animals they eradicate are seen as nothing short of ruthless and even lacking in scientific merit.
AGRICULTURE
The Telegraph

Inflation felt throughout county

WOOD RIVER- Tony Fuhrmann has seen the effects of inflation on local small businesses, both personally and professionally, as Director of Employment and Training for Madison County. "In this area, hospitality is a big business," he said. "And if restaurants are out of things, that's a major hurt. "I keep hearing about all of these people coming for the NASCAR race (the Enjoy Illinois 300 June 5 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison), which is going to be a boom for those restaurants," he said. "And I'm wondering if they'll be able to stock up enough to prepare for it."
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

County reports 3 additional virus deaths

WOOD RIVER - Three additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported over the past week by the Madison County Health Department. According to MCHD figures released Friday afternoon, a total of 789 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the county to date. Unofficially, 21 deaths have been recorded for March, compared to 49 in February and 68 in January. To date, MCHD has recorded 70,185 cases and 799,389 tests. Only new new confirmed or probable COVID cases were reported Friday; only 27 were reported on Thursday.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Unemployment posts decline in Metro East

WOOD RIVER - Unemployment rates for February edged downward after a seasonal uptick in January, according to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Employment Security and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to Tony Fuhrmann, director of Madison County Employment and Training, the drop was expected as outdoor work starts to open up again. "It's the normal cycle for unemployment and what we would expect," he said.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Prisoner review board is mess of Pritzker's making

Since taking office, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been gradually and quietly transforming the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, which is responsible for deciding whether to release some of the state's most violent criminals from prison early, to fit his "weak on crime" agenda. That is, until now. Senate Democrats who covered for him for over a year finally had enough of his dangerous gamesmanship.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy