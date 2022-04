Roundup of Saturday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Shadle Park 12, East Valley 1 (1st game): Sterling Lipscomb had three hits and three RBIs and the Highlanders (5-2, 1-1) beat the Knights (2-4, 1-1) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Beckett Ensminger had two hits with an RBI and Corey Hendren struck out five in a complete game.

