Pittsburg, KS

Central Oklahoma defeats Pittsburg State in series opener

By Shea Schrader
fourstateshomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State’s baseball team opened a three-game series against Central Oklahoma...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

KSNB Local4

UNK softball sweeps MIAA doubleheader against Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (Press Release) - Senior Hannah Ice and sophomore Madison Rosenthal combined on six-hitter in game one and sophomore catcher Katie Gosker homered twice in game two to help Nebraska-Kearney sweep Pittsburg State, 5-2 and 15-8, Saturday afternoon in Kansas. The Lopers (18-14, 8-2) stop a four-game skid against...
PITTSBURG, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale

TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
OMAHA, NE
KWCH.com

Jayhawk fans celebrate KU’s final four match-up win

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cities of Lawrence and Wichita are celebrating the Jayhawks’ win Saturday night. One more game keeps the school from hanging another national championship banner up at the Allen Fieldhouse. Some fans chose to watch tonight’s game from the Allen Fieldhouse and brought the same energy as they would for any other home game.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Crowd options for KU Championship game Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Got tickets to the big game Monday? No?. No worries. Wichita has options. “So we have created something fun,” said Derek Sorrells, owner of Papa’s General Store in Wichita. “It’s the KU Championship Special.”. Sorrells also is offering up a KU...
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Crimson and blue shine on downtown Kansas City skyline

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City, Mo., skyline will be honoring the Kansas Jayhawks on the eve of the national title game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Yes, that’s right: Kansas City, MISSOURI. It will be hard to miss crimson and blue if you’re in KCMO...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bob Fornelli
KSNT News

Kansas sports betting agreement reached

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers have reached an agreement on a bill that legalizes sports betting. After rounds of meetings, the House and Senate Federal and State Affairs conference committee finalized the plan Friday. A late night lies ahead for lawmakers as they plan to move the final plan to both chambers. One of the […]
KANSAS STATE
McPherson Sentinel

McPherson softball off to a hot start

Tuesday Triangular GREAT BEND, Kansas – After splitting a double header with Andale to start the season, the McPherson High School girls softball team, yet again, came away with a split in a triangular held in Great Bend by losing to the Manhattan Indians 4-3 in game one and beating the Great Bend Panthers 26-0 in a decisive game two victory. It was a heartbreaker for the Bullpups in game one.
MCPHERSON, KS
#Central Oklahoma#College Baseball#Pittsburg State
KCTV 5

Last remaining architect of Allen Fieldhouse hopes for KU win to top off momentous year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the only remaining architect of Allen Fieldhouse, Warren Corman will turn 96 in July, making for a lot of years and memories of watching his work become such an iconic house of basketball. Something he never expected. “It wasn’t an icon like we think of it now because it was just a big building with 17 thousand seats and everyone said, we wouldn’t fill it and it didn’t, we didn’t fill it,” said Corman.
WICHITA, KS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Ties In NCAA National Title Game

Before Kansas Coach Bill Self and North Carolina forward Brady Manek were playing in March Madness, they were Oklahomans. Coach Bill Self graduated from Edmond Memorial in 1981, played basketball at Oklahoma State University and then made his way to ORU to begin his head coaching career. Now, it's no...
HARRAH, OK

