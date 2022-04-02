ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Davis shines, Kusiak homers in Lions’ win over Fort Hays State

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: Southern tops Fort Hays 4-0 in the series opener on Friday. Jacob Davis...

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale

TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
OMAHA, NE
Salina Post

SES softball opens season with sweep of Smoky Valley

The Southeast of Saline softball team began their season with a bang, sweeping the Smoky Valley Vikings with wins of 4-1 and 6-0. The Lady Trojans never trailed in either game thanks to dominant pitching from Brenna Baird and Lexi Jacobson, who combined to toss 14 innings of six-hit one-run ball, striking out 15 while walking just three.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Dragon baseball sweeps Seward Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sophomore Ben McLaughlin extended his consecutive-game hitting streak to nine games in dramatic fashion on Friday with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Hutchinson Community College baseball team to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Seward County in the opening of a four-game Jayhawk West series at Hobart-Detter Field.
HUTCHINSON, KS
McPherson Sentinel

Girls soccer finishes 4th in tournament

MCPHERSON, Kansas – The McPherson Bullpups came into the McPherson Invitational with hopes set high and ranked as the No. 2 team in class 4A, but the Bullpups came away with fourth place after a 2-0 defeat to Hays in the third place game in what served as a wake-up call for the remainder of the season.
MCPHERSON, KS
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

College Diamond Roundup — Bethel's blast gives Vikings a walk-off win

Tate Bethel’s pinch-hit two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth gave Grayson College an 8-6 walk-off victory over Temple College to split a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header at Dub Hayes Field. Noah Brewer was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored, J.D. Gregson was 2-for-4, walked and scored three times, Dalton Beck was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice and Chayton Krauss singled, walked, drove in two and scored...
KSNB Local4

UNK softball sweeps MIAA doubleheader against Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (Press Release) - Senior Hannah Ice and sophomore Madison Rosenthal combined on six-hitter in game one and sophomore catcher Katie Gosker homered twice in game two to help Nebraska-Kearney sweep Pittsburg State, 5-2 and 15-8, Saturday afternoon in Kansas. The Lopers (18-14, 8-2) stop a four-game skid against...
PITTSBURG, KS
KSN.com

Crowd options for KU Championship game Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Got tickets to the big game Monday? No?. No worries. Wichita has options. “So we have created something fun,” said Derek Sorrells, owner of Papa’s General Store in Wichita. “It’s the KU Championship Special.”. Sorrells also is offering up a KU...
WICHITA, KS

