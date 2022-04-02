ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Historian Ewig to present lecture on historic railroad disaster

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – Wyoming historian Rick Ewig will present "'Only a Maniac': The Derailment of the Union Pacific's Portland Rose in 1934" on April 14 at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

This free public event is part of the Wyoming State Archives’ year-long Thursday evening speaker series.

Shortly before midnight on March 23, 1934, the Union Pacific's Portland Rose derailed east of Rawlins. Fortunately, no one was badly injured during the wreck, but the initial investigation by Union Pacific employees and law enforcement officials uncovered suspected "sabotage."

Believing robbery to be the motivation for the accident, UP special agents, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the warden of the Wyoming State Penitentiary began an intensive search, which quickly ended in the arrest of a Rawlins man tied to violent crimes in other states.

Those unable to attend this event in person may also participate in the livestream on the Archives' Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WyomingStateArchives . A recording will be available on the WSA YouTube channel the week following the talk.

The WSA speaker series hosts talks at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Upcoming topics include "The Early Black Coal Camps Communities of Southern Wyoming" with Brigada Blasi on May 12 and "Eagles of Heart Mountain" with Brad Pearson on June 9, with others scheduled throughout the year.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming prepares to ‘electrify’ roadways

Patrick Lawson of Riverton was in the driver’s seat of a Tesla Model S 100D Ludicrous between Rawlins and Laramie on Interstate 80 last week, but it was the car that was doing the driving. “It’s passing a semi truck right now because [the semi is] going too slow,” Lawson told WyoFile. Cross-winds of up to 60 mph were chewing into mileage, Lawson said. But after departing from home in...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wyoming News

Police blotter 4-3-22

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department: Malaki T. Burney, 18, of an unknown Cheyenne address for felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Dell Range Boulevard. Akida L. Edwards, 31, of Westland Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway. ...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rawlins, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
Cheyenne, WY
Traffic
Wyoming News

Greater Cheyenne Greenway spring clean-up scheduled for May 7-22

CHEYENNE – Spring is here, and the city of Cheyenne appreciates the community’s continued support of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and their significant maintenance contributions. The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring clean-up effort is scheduled for two weeks this year, May 7 through May 22. As usual, boots or sturdy shoes, long pants and gloves are a good idea for appropriate wardrobe for clean-up efforts. The Cheyenne Greenway staff can provide...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO pleads guilty to COVID-19 fraud

CASPER – In Wyoming’s first major COVID-19-related fraud case, former Wyoming Catholic College chief financial officer Paul D. McCown pleaded guilty to all seven counts lodged against him by federal prosecutors. Standing quietly before U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl and a handful of spectators in a Casper federal courtroom on Tuesday, McCown, 35, admitted duping the federal COVID-19 business relief program, the Wyoming Business Council that administered the program and a private New York investment company out of millions of dollars. He had posed...
CASPER, WY
Wyoming News

Black Hills Energy's $258M power transmission project to get close Wyoming regulatory review

CHEYENNE – An ambitious, multimillion-dollar and multi-year power project envisioned by the local electric utility is poised to get an in-depth regulatory review, state officials indicated to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday. In February, Black Hills Energy and its Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power subsidiary sought state regulatory approval for a 263-mile, $258 million three-year transmission expansion project. Known as Ready Wyoming, in the words of a company spokesperson, this would “interconnect Black Hills Energy’s South Dakota, eastern Wyoming and Cheyenne electric transmission systems.” ...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historian#Disaster#Portland Rose#The Union Pacific#Union Pacific#Wsa
Wyoming News

Wyoming has millions of dollars to help renters. But getting the money to those who need it has proven challenging.

Kassandra Johnson and her family have been struggling to find stable housing since the start of the coronavirus. Her fiance, who worked for an oil rig company in Glenrock, was laid off in March 2020. At the time, she didn’t have a job. They moved down to Florida to start over, but rent was too expensive. At the end of 2021, they returned to Casper to live with Johnson’s parents. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy