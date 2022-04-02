Man sentenced to 26 years to life for fatal 2019 Carmichael stabbing

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man convicted in the 2019 killing of a man in Carmichael was sentenced on Friday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Sacramento County DA said Stephen Jackson invited a female friend to his house after they went to a high school football game together in November of 2019.

She declined Jackson’s invitation and he later hid a GPS tracking device in the trunk of her car, the DA said.

The attorney’s office said the female friend left and met with the victim, Jaitu Keys, in Carmichael.

Keys was sitting in the car with the friend when the DA said Jackson showed up and smashed the front passenger window. He then stabbed Keys four times, including once in the heart.

The female friend drove Keys to the hospital where he died, the attorney’s office said.

Jackson was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Keys on March 4, 2022. The DA’s office said the jury also found an allegation of Jackson using a knife to be true.

He was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison on Friday.

