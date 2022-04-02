ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmichael, CA

Man sentenced to 26 years to life for fatal 2019 Carmichael stabbing

By Julian Tack, Jeremiah Martinez
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man convicted in the 2019 killing of a man in Carmichael was sentenced on Friday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Sacramento County DA said Stephen Jackson invited a female friend to his house after they went to a high school football game together in November of 2019.

She declined Jackson’s invitation and he later hid a GPS tracking device in the trunk of her car, the DA said.

The attorney’s office said the female friend left and met with the victim, Jaitu Keys, in Carmichael.

Keys was sitting in the car with the friend when the DA said Jackson showed up and smashed the front passenger window. He then stabbed Keys four times, including once in the heart.

The female friend drove Keys to the hospital where he died, the attorney’s office said.

Jackson was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Keys on March 4, 2022. The DA’s office said the jury also found an allegation of Jackson using a knife to be true.

He was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison on Friday.

CBS Sacramento

6 People Killed In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting Identified

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner. They are: Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman. Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman. Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman. Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man. De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man. All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after bars in the area of 10th and K streets were getting out for the night. Several videos posted to social media paint a chaotic picture of gunfire ringing out and people running through the streets. First responders could be seen performing CPR on victims in some of the videos. A total of 12 other people were also hurt in the shooting. Sacramento police say the other victims have varying degrees of injuries. No suspect information has been released. Related: Pop Duo Aly & AJ’s Tour Bus Caught In Downtown Sacramento Crossfire Mass Shooting Prompts Worries Over Downtown Safety Attorney General Bonta Issues Statement On Mass Shooting In Sacramento Gov. Newsom: ‘The Scourge Of Gun Violence Continues To Be A Crisis In Our Country’
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Stockton triple shooting suspects appear in court

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men accused in a triple shooting in Stockton that injured a 9-year-old boy were arraigned in court Tuesday. 21-year-old Jose Trujillo-Pacheco and 23-year-old Rodolfo Vital stood side-by-side with their hands in shackles in San Joaquin Country Superior Court in downtown Stockton. Both face several attempted...
STOCKTON, CA
