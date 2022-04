ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) -No. 23 Georgia broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and added three more in the eighth to hand No. 14 Florida its fourth straight SEC loss on Friday, 6-1. The Gators (18-9 overall, 3-5 SEC) scored their only run on Wyatt Langford’s 10th homer of the season, a solo shot in the top of the eighth.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO