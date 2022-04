The South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team will be playing for the national title against UConn after knocking off Louisville Friday. But that wasn’t the only headline the Gamecocks created with their Final Four win because some fans were not happy with the fact that Dawn Staley’s team stayed in the locker room for the playing for the national anthem. That, however, should not have been a surprise because, according to multiple reports, the Gamecocks have been doing that since, at least, last January.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO