The Utah Jazz are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Golden State Warriors 90-81. The Jazz have been relying on shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who has 26 points, and point guard Mike Conley, who has 21 points and seven assists. The top scorers for Golden State have been shooting guard Klay Thompson (24 points) and shooting guard Jordan Poole (24 points).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO