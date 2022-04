The Truckee baseball team split a pair of league games last weekend, and will now enter a pivotal stretch of the season against fellow Class 3A North – West League teams. On Friday, the Wolverines hit the road to face Lowry and cruised to an 8-2 victory. Junior Aidan Arata led Truckee with two hits, including a solo home run. Senior Griffin Roberts had three hits, a double, and a pair of RBIs. Senior Cody Zachariasen also hit a double and drove a run in. Junior Matt Tanner and sophomore Nick Paulson knocked runs in as well.

