Police: 2 teens arrested in fatal Southern State Parkway crash

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to a fatal crash on the Southern State Parkway.

News 12 is told the suspects, both minors, were racing two stolen cars and weaving in and out of traffic on the parkway in July 2021.

State police say one teen clipped a car driven by Holbrook resident Robert Riggs, causing it to flip.

The other teenager allegedly sped back to the scene, picked up the other teenager, leaving the 75-year-old man to die.

The first suspect is due in court Thursday.

The other teenager faces manslaughter and other charges.