Police: Yaphank man arrested after fleeing from police during traffic stop
Police arrested the driver who they say ran from police during a traffic stop in March.
Daniel Mason, of Yaphank, was arrested as he left his home Friday.
Deputies arrested Mason's passenger, Edward Smith, on March 25 after allegedly finding fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine in the car.
Mason is charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
Comments / 0