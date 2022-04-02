ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yaphank, NY

Police: Yaphank man arrested after fleeing from police during traffic stop

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XG7vX_0exAQ8vd00

Police arrested the driver who they say ran from police during a traffic stop in March.

Daniel Mason, of Yaphank, was arrested as he left his home Friday.

Deputies arrested Mason's passenger, Edward Smith, on March 25 after allegedly finding fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine in the car.

Mason is charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Comments / 0

News 12
News 12

63K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Police officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop

Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yaphank, NY
Yaphank, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Heroin
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy