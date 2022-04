Breakfast fiends, this one is for you. Denny's has announced it's rolling out a new Endless Breakfast in an attempt to get fans of the chain well-fed to start the day. The chain said Monday its new Endless Breakfast is launching in most states for just $6.99, and will include unlimited pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns. Wherever the breakfast is available for $6.99, you can add two slices of bacon or sausage for an additional 99 cents.

