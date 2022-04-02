ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas woman concerned after alleged racist threats

By Andrew Ellison
 2 days ago

TRUMANN, Ark. – – A Trumann, Arkansas woman says she’s the victim of continued racism.

The latest incident happened Friday afternoon when Nedra Cook says her neighbor, Steve Howard Jr., drove up and pointed a gun at her.

“It was meant to intimidate me and it did,” Cook said.

It’s all part of an on-going feud that centers on a Confederate flag that was put up next to Cook’s house with a message that reads “Watch This”. Cook said Howard flew that flag after she said she felt threatened and installed a security camera on the side of her home.

“So we could watch and see what was going on,” Cook said.

The feud dates back to October when Howard and his friends allegedly built a bonfire and Cook complained.

“I was worried because the wind was blowing and there was flickers of flame blowing in the wind and I was worried about my house catching on fire,” Cook said.

Cook also claims the burn violated city ordinance. So, she called the fire department.

“And they came out here and they put it out,” she said.

However, she said Howard continued to have bonfires. So, she kept calling the fire department. One night, after fire officials left, Cook claims she overheard Howard planning a drive by shooting at her home.

“And then he said when we come back we’re going to wear our robes,” Cook said.

So, she put up the security camera and Howard put up the flag. Cook took pictures of the flag and said she gave them to the Poinsett County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. She also said she filed an affidavit against Howard.

Howard’s grandfather, Joe Howard Jr., said the case goes to court Monday but claims the allegations against his grandson are ridiculous.

“It’s just a blown up bunch of (expletive),” Joe Howard said. “There was no drive by gun threats.”

Nonetheless, a judge agreed to issue a no-contact order, which Howard allegedly violated during Friday’s incident at Cook’s home. He was booked into the county jail and can’t get out until Monday when he and Cook will make their arguments in court.

“You can’t just go around intimidating people, terrorizing people,” Cook said. “I’d rather die than crawl on my knees and be afraid to stand up for what’s right.”

We asked the Poinsett County prosecutor’s office to elaborate on Howard’s charges but we’re still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 60

Mister Ed
2d ago

I am curious about why there was no citations issued for repeatedly having bonfires where the local ordinance forbids them. As a homeowner I would be,concerned about drifting embers.

Reply
19
Terri Cruse
2d ago

It is disappointing that folks are still using a piece of American history to bully their fellow Americans. I pray they find peace very soon as we are all going to need come together in the end.

Reply
16
Margaret Koch
1d ago

Good job to her. I am a white single female, and have seen in person what prejudice people can be When I was stationed over in Frankfurt, Germany I saw how bad prejudices can do. Why can't people be. be nice to everyone else.

Reply
9
