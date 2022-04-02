ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

MSU gaining national exposure with second straight Frozen Four appearance

By Rob Clark
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Frozen Four is coming up next week, and the MSU men’s hockey team will be making its second straight appearance in the competition. The program continues to build on what’s now its fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance and is starting to turn heads at the...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

Former Minnesota State teammates reunite with Vikings

The Frozen Four is coming up next week, and the MSU men's hockey team will be making its second straight appearance in the competition.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mavericks set for Boston

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU men's hockey team's toughest test of the season comes Thursday in the Frozen Four. Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with head coach Mike Hastings ahead of the match-up. Coach, last year it was MSU, St. Cloud State in the Frozen Four, this year it's MSU and another in-state rival with Minnesota. I don't feel like we could have a better match-up for the fans with a spot to the national title game on the line?
MANKATO, MN
