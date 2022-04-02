ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas HS Football 2021 Contributor of the Year

By TexasHSFootball.com
texashsfootball.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam is a Senior Writer for TexasHSFootball.com In addition to writing for the website for the past couple of years, Adam is a Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. He is...

texashsfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Exoskeleton helping paralyzed Texas football player walk again

DESOTO, Texas - Corey Borner was paralyzed after a spinal cord injury during a football game in 2009. Last year, while fitted in an exoskeleton, he walked the stage at his college graduation, taking his first steps in 12 years. Now, he's become an inspiration to doctors as they take...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Aggies Continue Spring Slate with Match at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies head south on Texas State Highway 21 for Saturday’s exhibition match against the Texas State Bobcats. First kick at Bobcat Soccer Complex is slated for 2 p.m. This spring, the Maroon & White have yielded just one goal in 300...
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
Houston, TX
Sports
KTEN.com

Gavin Bybee signs to play football at SAGU

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) - Gavin Bybee signed his letter of intent to play football at Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) on Friday. Bybee was extremely thankful for all of his coaches along the way that helped him achieve a childhood dream. "They taught me a lot," said Bybee....
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2021 marks second deadliest year on Texas roads

TxDOT issues call to drivers to help reverse deadly trend AUSTIN (Nexstar)- More than 4,480 people were killed on Texas roads in 2021, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, making it the second deadliest year since TxDOT began tracking fatalities in 1940. 1981 was the deadliest year with 4,701 fatalities. TxDOT said the increase […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Sources: UTEP, Texas to meet on hardwood in 2022-23 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Knowing the current ties between the two programs, UTEP and Texas squaring off on the hardwood at some point was almost inevitable. Sources confirmed to KTSM on Sunday that Joe Golding’s UTEP Miners and Chris Beard’s Texas Longhorns would square off early in the 2022-23 season, next November as the […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Uil#The University Of Texas#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ihsfan#Uil Championship
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: L.D. Bell vs. Keller

L.D. Bell (17-4-4, 11-2-1) The Bell Blue Raiders have fought hard all season to get to this point. The team finished at the top of their district with big time wins over the likes of W.T. White, Chisholm Trail, Fort Worth Paschal, Euless Trinity, North Crowley, and more. The Blue Raiders have outscored their opponents by a combined 32 goals this season and are ready to continue to show their dominant force on the pitch. So far in playoffs, L.D. Bell has defeated a strong Southlake Carroll (2-0) and El Paso Socorro (1-0).
KELLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler Softball: Patriots host Texas A&M International on Sunday

After a pair of Lone Star Conference games on Friday, the UT Tyler softball team plays host to Texas A&M International in a doubleheader on Sunday at Suddenlink Field. The first game is slated to start at 11 a.m. with Game 2 set for 1 p.m. The Patriots are 28-4...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KFDA

Randall’s Walthall named TABC 5A Coach of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named Randall Lady Raiders head coach Brooke Walthall the Dean Weese 5A Coach of the Year. Walthall took over the Lady Raiders program in 2012 and this season Randall finished with an overall record (23-13). Walthall’s Raiders fell to Lubbock Monterey in the UIL 5A Regional Quarterfinals 73-48.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy