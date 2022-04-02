ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Spring allergy season hits hard

By Skyler Sales
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PYwz_0exAPQWR00

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Spring is usually known as a happy time for some but for others, it’s the season of runny noses and watery eyes.

“It’s not the best I’ve already had to call off work due to it,” Frederick resident Taylor Cooper said. “I had a headache and my nose is running so I really can’t stand springtime allergies. “

Symptoms of seasonal allergies have hit people all around the world. Most people say they usually deal with their allergies with any over-the-counter medicine they can get.

Health department gives out second booster shot

“We do a lot of over-the-counter medications since they’ve become over-the-counter before we had to have regular prescription drugs,” Frederick resident, Karine Ptak said.

Medical experts say the best way to help with your allergies is to use medicines labeled as antihistamines.

“in allergy season, there are these things called histamines that cause us to produce all of these extra secretions because it is just a reaction to an allergen something that’s coming to us from the outside,” CEO and President of Emerson Clinical Research Institute, Dr. Fabian Sandoval said. “So then there’s medications called antihistamines which block the interactions so that we don’t have that runny nose and those itchy eyes.”

If over-the-counter medications don’t seem to work, officials say you should reach out to your primary care doctor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

WDVM 25
WDVM 25

10K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
Hello Magazine

How to recognise the signs of spring allergies in your dog

It's springtime which means hay fever season is upon us. But did you know that spring allergies also affect dogs? Dust, pollen and plants can all set off allergies for your furry friend. With the help of Sean McCormack, Head Vet at tails.com, we've rounded up a list of how to spot the signs your dog may be affected by irritating spring allergies.
PETS
WTOP

Options for allergy sufferers grow as pollen season lasts longer, gets more intense

The cherry blossoms’ peak bloom is underway on the National Mall. It rarely arrives this early, but it reflects a trend that’s affecting people with seasonal allergies. “We have noticed over the last decade or so that there is an overall lengthening in the pollen season,” said Dr. Kara Wada, an allergist and immunologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Health
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
Mashed

Why Walnuts Are A Good Snack To Eat Before Bed

It's no secret that getting sufficient sleep is essential to maintaining good health. Sleeping is how the body recovers and repairs itself, so a lack of quality shut-eye can increase the risk of developing many health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and depression, according to Medical News Today. However, all too often, people struggle with inadequate or poor quality sleep, leaving them tired, fatigued, and unable to perform at their best. While there are a lot of reasons behind this, diet actually plays a starring role in the quality of our sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Two Bad Habits That Are Slowly Clogging Your Arteries Over Time, According To A Cardiologist

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States? Heart disease is a term used to refer to multiple heart conditions. The most common one is Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), which is a disease that involves the buildup of plaque in the arteries. When the arteries are blocked, it affects the ability of the blood to effectively pump from the heart to the rest of the body. CAD symptoms can range from things like shortness of breath to heart attack, so taking preventative measures ahead of time to reduce your risk is key. We asked Dr. Jahandar R. Saleh, a Nuclear & Interventional Cardiologist and Chief of Staff at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital & Medical Center, what bad habit you could be doing everyday that could raise your risk of clogged arteries, and how to lead a lifestyle that keeps your heart health in mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Daily World

Best Blood Sugar Support Pills: Top Supplements That Work for Diabetes

Maintaining normal levels of blood sugar is an essential part of preventing multiple health issues, staying healthy, and weight management. Health issues related to imbalances in blood sugar, including obesity and diabetes, are a quickly growing burden for most people today. One of the arising solutions to this issue is...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Allergy Season#Allergy Symptoms#Washington Dc#Nexstar Media Inc
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19’s Severe Impacts on the Brain – Even in People That Did Not Experience Serious Respiratory Symptoms

COVID-19 patients commonly report having headaches, confusion, and other neurological symptoms, but doctors don’t fully understand how the disease targets the brain during infection. Now, researchers at Tulane University have shown in detail how COVID-19 affects the central nervous system, according to a new study published in Nature Communications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 The Point

8 ways to improve sleep habits for better eye health

"Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed ..." The saying may be synonymous with a good night's sleep, which is beneficial to eye health. It should be no surprise that adequate sleep helps replenish and rebuild our bodies after the wear and tear of daytime activity and stress, and the eyes are no exception, said Dr. Joseph Calderone, of Better Vision New Jersey in Cranford.
CRANFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
Psych Centra

Sleep Eating: Can Snacking in Your Sleep Be a Disorder?

If you regularly binge eat while you’re asleep, it could be a sign of a sleep-related eating disorder. Have you ever woken up to find open food wrappers and crumbs on your kitchen table with little to no memory of eating anything the night before?. If so, then you...
HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

Why COVID-19 Sometimes Causes This Unexpected Side Effect

COVID-19 is associated with some strange symptoms. But this one in particular isn’t listed by the CDC, yet it’s reported by a many people. COVID-19 is a disease with plenty of weird symptoms. While it’s mostly respiratory, the virus also has an impact on peoples’ motivation, producing a slew of weird symptoms like rashes, COVID tongue, and COVID toes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

7 Ways to Soothe a Stomachache

Everyone will get a stomachache at some point in their life. Stomachaches are especially common in children. Stomachache symptoms include bloating, gas, feelings of fullness, nausea, constipation, and abdominal pain. Stomachaches are usually harmless, and, while uncomfortable, they rarely require emergency medical care. This article will discuss potential causes of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about the stomach and other digestive organs

The digestive organs in the abdomen work together to absorb nutrients and move food through the digestion process. They include the stomach, gallbladder, liver, pancreas, intestines, and urinary system. The digestion process is interdependent and a problem with one organ may disrupt the function of another. For example, gallstones can...
HEALTH
Hazleton Times

To Your Health: Options for treating seasonal allergies

Last week my daughter Kate sent a video that really perked me up. She and Eve, her 4-year-old daughter, were taking a “nature walk” and Eve spotted the first crocuses of this Spring near their Illinois home. With a bit of a warm-up recently, buds are beginning to form and Spring flowers are poking through the ground in northeastern Pennsylvania too.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WIFR

Allergy season in full force after warm temperatures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The rollercoaster ride that is spring weather brings allergies. Meaning some of us will be sniffling, sneezing and have itchy eyes. Doctors say seasonal allergies differ from other types like those from nuts or pets. Symptoms usually show up during certain times of the year, and pollen is the main source.
ROCKFORD, IL
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy