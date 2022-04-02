ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway, IA

Nodaway Valley girls win seven events in Class B at Clarke

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Clarke) Nodaway Valley had a big night in their first outdoor track meet of the season. The Wolverine girls on Friday posted sixteen finishes within the top three at Clarke.

Maddax DeVault won the 100 (13.17), 200 (27.49), and 400 (1:01.72). Grace Britten threw 29-03.5 to win the shot put. Relay wins were earned in the 4X100, 4X200, and 4X400. The winning 4X100 was made up of Maddie Weston, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy, and Annika Nelson with a time of 52.91. The 4X200 crossed in 1:51.59 with Abby Engles, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy, and Annika Nelson. Abby Engles, Olivia Laughery, Maddax DeVault, and Annika Nelson won the 4X4 in 4:27.95.

Runner-up finishes in individual events came from Jazz Christensen (800), Erin Ford (3000), and Madison Fry (Long Jump). 2nd place relays were the 4X200 (Madison Fry, Olivia Laughery, Bailey Carstens, Annika Nelson), Sprint Medley (Grace Britten, Olivia Laughery, Maddie Weston, Abby Engles), Shuttle Hurdle (Madison Fry, Olivia Laughery, Bailey Carstens, Annika Nelson), and Distance Medley (Grace Britten, Maddie Weston, Olivia Laughery, Jazz Christensen).

Jorja Holiday was 3rd in the Discus and Shot Put while Jazz Christensen placed 3rd in the 1500.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

