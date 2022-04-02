22nd Annual New England Sled Hockey tournament at Amelia Park in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a two-year hiatus, sled hockey players from near and far are back in western Massachusetts for some friendly competition!

We’re talking about the 22nd Annual New England Sled Hockey tournament at Amelia Park Arena in Westfield. This event provides athletes with physical disabilities an opportunity to partake in the big game, and come together as a community. Also in attendance, tonight is a local hometown hero back just in time from the Olympic stage!

“I know when I was that age seeing people my age gold medalists people who just did it for fun. I mean it’s huge. Just to know that you’re a part of that community, be a part of a team and j hope it just continues to grow around here,” said Kyle Zych, Paralympic gold medalist.

Kyle added that Growing up he spent a lot of time practicing at Amelia park, and says that it’s great to have kids see adaptive sports.

