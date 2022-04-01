ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic: Franz Wagner ruled out of returning with sprained ankle

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic rookie Franz Wagner on Friday suffered a sprained left ankle early against the Toronto Raptors and was eventually ruled out of returning to the contest.

Wagner suffered the injury 20 seconds into the game after defending a shot attempt by Scottie Barnes. Wagner appeared to have his left foot caught up under Barnes’ foot and hit the ground in discomfort. He went back to the locker room for evaluation and did not return.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley did not have an update on Wagner after the game. The team is going to see how Wagner feels on Saturday before formulating a plan for his recovery.

Wagner entered the contest as one of six players in the NBA to appear in every game to this point of the season and one of three to start in each contest. Mosley, at shootaround on Friday, commended Wagner and the work put in this season to stay ready to play each night.

The eighth pick has emerged as one of the top first-year players.

Wagner is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 46.8% shooting from the field in 78 games. He leads the rookie class in total scoring and field goals while he has scored the most points in a game this season (38) by a first-year player.

Orlando plays next on Sunday versus the New York Knicks. The team will hold out hope the injury to Wagner is not serious and that he can return to play at some point over the final four games of the season.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

