Lexington, KY

Kentucky falls to No.9 Ole Miss

By Sara Cardona
WTVQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – What was expected to be a series full of runs turned into a pitchers’ duel, with No. 9 Ole Miss using a leadoff triple and two-out RBI single in the ninth to claim a 2-1 victory on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park....

www.wtvq.com

WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee baseball beats No. 9 Vanderbilt 6-2 in bizarre game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball took care of Vanderbilt 6-2 in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night in Nashville. It didn't take long for tensions to run high in this game between the top-ranked Vols and ninth-ranked Commodores. In the top of the first, right...
NASHVILLE, TN
WGNO

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
WAFB

No. 21 LSU drops series opener to No. 12 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped the opening series game against No. 12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3 SEC) 5-3. The Wildcats used a three-run sixth inning to take down the Tigers on Friday, April 1 at Tiger Park. Shelbi Sunseri (5-3) got the start for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTVQ

Beshear names members of Kentucky State University board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear appointed eight members to the Kentucky State University (KSU) Board of Regents. Members include a former Kentucky governor, a former state auditor and other leaders with vast financial oversight and audit skills, as well as government and education experience. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Spring turkey hunting season arrives in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Kentucky’s winter conditions withdraw, the warmer temperatures bring annual opportunities for hunters to start the season off with fresh success – and fresh meals of locally sourced wild turkey to enjoy. This year, Kentucky’s statewide hunting seasons kick off with the youth...
KENTUCKY STATE
College Sports
Baseball
Sports
WKYT 27

Harrison’s seventh-inning hit sweeps No. 20 LSU in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – Meeko Harrison had her biggest moment as a Kentucky Wildcat on Sunday afternoon, recording a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give Kentucky its first lead of the day as No. 8 Kentucky eked out a 5-3 win over No. 20 LSU to sweep the Tigers in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2016.
BATON ROUGE, LA

