Ricky Rubio may be on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ radar for 2022 after all. To be clear, this is not a guarantee, just speculation on behalf of Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor. As it stands though, the vibe that’s being put out there is that the Cavs may be in the hunt to bring back Ricky Rubio for next season and that’s great news.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO