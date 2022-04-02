ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Pioneer announces 2022 All-Area Boys and Girls Bowling Team

By John Raffel
The Pioneer
 2 days ago
Doniven Todd (Courtesy photo)

Presenting the 2022 Pioneer All-Area Boys and Girls Bowling Team

Doniven Todd, Senior, Chippewa Hills (male bowler of the year)
He averaged a 165 throughout the season. He had a high game of 275. He was the top bowler in the CSAA Gold Conference making him first team all- conference.


Katelon Armentrout, Junior, Chippewa Hills (female bowler of the year)
She averaged a 132 throughout the season with a high game of 176. She was also first team all conference in the CSAA Gold Conference being the fifth ranked bowler in the conference.

Johnny Cook, Senior, Big Rapids

He finished seventh at the Regional event, finished in the 16 at the state finals, qualified fifth, averaging 203 for the block. He was first team all-conference in the CSAA Gold Division. He averaged a 162 in conference play


Gabe Myers, Senior, Big Rapids

Honorable mention in the CSAA Gold Division standings. averaged a 154 in conference play. He finished 34th at the regional event.


Emma Balahoski, Senior, Big Rapids

She was honorable mention in the CSAA Gold Division standings, and averaged a 121 in conference play. She finished 50th in the regional event.


Amiee Jo Nawrot, Senior, Morley Stanwood

She made all-conference the last three years. Over her time, she raised her average 19 pins, and had a high game of 188. She was able to secure 24th out of 90 girls in individuals competition.


Emma Garlick, Junior, Morley Stanwood

She earned honorable mention in the last two years in the conference.   She raised her average 22 pins over her high school career, and had a high game of 179. She qualified for individual and team in last year's state finals, and was 27th out of 90 this year in Division 3 regional competition.


Logan Meldrum, Junior, Morley Stanwood

He earned honorable mention in the conference. He had a high game to date of 223, and has raised his average 10 pins.


Jessica Cole, Senior, Crossroads

She bowled a high game of 128 this season and a high series of 249. Her average for the season was 115. Jessica received a conference award for most match points taking 11 of 12 match points this season.


Clara Hund, Senior, Crossroads

She bowled a high game of 199 at regionals this season and a series high of 267 during regular conference play. Clara received the conference medal for third highest series. She bowled an average of 117 this year.


Ashlynn McNeilly, Senior, Crossroads

She bowled a season high game of 155 and a high series of 259. She earned the conference medal for third highest game and third highest match points taking 10 of 12 points. Her season average was 115.


Eme Cornelius, Senior, Crossroads

She bowled a high game of 153 this season at regionals. Her high series for regular conference season was 247. She bowled an average of 118 this season.

Rebecca Szpiech, Crossroads (coach of the year)

Her girls team earned trophies for first in conference for the season and first place in the WCMHS Conference Teams Tournament.


Jesse Pancio, Senior, Baldwin

He advanced to the Division 4 state finals and made it out of the qualifying round.

Adam McClure, Senior, Baldwin

He was a qualifier for the Division 4 state finals


Rachel Carpenter, Junior, Baldwin

She was a qualifier for the Division 4 state finals

Big Rapids, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cook
The Pioneer

