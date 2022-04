Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nicolas Batum sat Friday night due to left ankle soreness. But on Sunday, he has full clearance to take the court and fulfill his usual role in the backcourt. He'll immediately reclaim his spot in the starting five, and in a corresponding role, Covington will revert to the bench.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO