NHL

Senators’ Joseph has hat trick, Sogaard wins NHL debut

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night.

Joseph’s three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline.

Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a short-handed goal.

The 6-foot-7 Sogaard, a 2019 second-round draft choice, was promoted from Belleville of the American Hockey League earlier this week. He became the second goaltender of Danish descent to appear in an NHL game, joining Frederik Andersen.

Rookie Lucas Raymond scored both goals for the Red Wings, who are winless in their last five games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.

ISLANDERS 3, RANGERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the Islanders beat the rival Rangers.

Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season.

Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with 15 games remaining — one more than the Capitals.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 15 saves to fall to 32-10-3. The Rangers had their four-game win streak snapped and they lost for just the third time in 11 games. They lost at home for just the second time in seven games — both against the Islanders, who have won six of their last seven visits to Madison Square Garden.

LIGHTNING 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored two goals and added an assist, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point both had a goal and an assist, and Tampa Bay beat Chicago.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves and improved to 13-0-0 against the Blackhawks in the regular season. He went 1-1 during the 2015 Stanley Cup Final in which Chicago beat the Lightning in six games. Brandon Hagel added an empty-netter in his first game against his former team.

Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper coached his 700th NHL game, becoming the 49th to do it. He is 426-215-59.

Calvin de Haan and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal, and Kevin Lankinen turned aside 38 shots for the Blackhawks, who lost 4-0 at Florida on Thursday night and have dropped seven of nine (2-5-2).

SABRES 4, PREDATORS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and Buffalo extended its point streak to eight games with a win over Nashville.

Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and Buffalo continued its late-season surge (5-0-3) despite being all but mathematically out of playoff contention. Peyton Krebs had a goal and assist and Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots in a game Buffalo never trailed.

The Predators had a two-game winning streak snapped and blew an opportunity to gain ground in a tightly contested Western Conference playoff race, in which they control the first of two wild-card spots.

Filip Forsberg had his team-leading 38th goal, while Jeremy Lauzon and Michael McCaron also scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 31 saves.

FOX Sports

Detroit faces Ottawa on 5-game skid

Detroit Red Wings (26-33-9, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (24-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its five-game skid when the Red Wings take on Ottawa. The Senators are 6-11-2 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game,...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Rangers Preview: In the Midst of Another Losing Streak

The final month of the season is underway, and the Flyers kicked things off in April with another loss, bringing their current losing streak to four games. The team gets back on the ice on Sunday night, facing off against the New York Rangers. Game time is 7 p.m. Team...
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: April 3, 2022 | Sabres take on Panthers this afternoon

Friday was a special one and, even better, the Buffalo Sabres pulled out a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. We have the full recap here. Buffalo has points in eight-straight games (5-0-3) and will look to make it nine in a row today against the Florida Panthers. Rick Jeanneret,...
NHL
