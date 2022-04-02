ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Ashley Tull named NJCAA DII player of the year

By Owen Siebring
cbs2iowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The awards keep pouring in for the Kirkwood women's basketball team....

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley girls track looking to contend at the state level this season

(Greenfield) A dozen teams are on the list to attend Nodaway Valley’s track meet on Monday. It’s a girls meet starting at 4:30 p.m. Nodaway Valley and coach Brett Welsch have lofty expectations for the season. They not only want to compete at the top of the Pride of Iowa Conference, but feel they can make a run at a state trophy. “With this group, with the pieces that we have this year I am really looking forward to seeing what we can do at state. I think the #1 goal is to try and compete for a top three if not win a state title. That’s a goal. Obviously doing well at conference. We have a really strong conference with Wayne and Mount Ayr and Central Decatur. I think Lenox has some good young runners. Winning conference and winning a state championship are obviously our main goals.”
NODAWAY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nelson and McLaren set to lead the way for Atlantic boys golf

(Atlantic) The Atlantic boys golf team makes their season debut on Tuesday at Kuemper Catholic. Trojan Head Coach Ed DenBeste expects good competition from the Knights. “It’s always tough. Us and Kuemper are usually some of the top two teams in the Hawkeye Ten so it’s a good match for us to figure out if we are on the right track or do we have some things that we need to work on.”
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Basketball
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
Sioux City Journal

Prep roundup: Kingsley-Pierson wins Lady Blackhawks Invite

HINTON, Iowa-- The Kingsley-Pierson High School girls track and field team came out on top at the Lady Blackhawk Invite in Hinton on Friday, as the Panthers outscored the host team Blackhawks by a single point, 143 to 142. In third place was Cherokee, which scored 88 team points, while...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WQAD

11-year-old Bettendorf girl places third at Drive, Chip and Putt

AUGUSTA, Ga. — 11-year-old Bettendorf native, Liliana Graham tied for third place in the national Drive, Chip, and Putt competition. Graham was in fifth place after the drive competition and finished second place in the chipping competition to take the lead. In the putting competition, she finished eighth to put her in a tie for third overall.
BETTENDORF, IA
WMBD/WYZZ

College Sports Recap For April 3, 2022

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After a week of wet and cold weather, Mother Nature gave central Illinois a break Sunday afternoon for some college sports action. Illinois State softball capped off it’s first home series of the season with a 5-3 victory over Indiana State. Pontiac’s Amanda Fox struck out 11 batters in the victory […]
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njcaa Division Ii#Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy