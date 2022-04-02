Ashley Tull named NJCAA DII player of the year

(Greenfield) A dozen teams are on the list to attend Nodaway Valley’s track meet on Monday. It’s a girls meet starting at 4:30 p.m. Nodaway Valley and coach Brett Welsch have lofty expectations for the season. They not only want to compete at the top of the Pride of Iowa Conference, but feel they can make a run at a state trophy. “With this group, with the pieces that we have this year I am really looking forward to seeing what we can do at state. I think the #1 goal is to try and compete for a top three if not win a state title. That’s a goal. Obviously doing well at conference. We have a really strong conference with Wayne and Mount Ayr and Central Decatur. I think Lenox has some good young runners. Winning conference and winning a state championship are obviously our main goals.”

NODAWAY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO