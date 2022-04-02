ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At The Final Horn | Thompson hits 30 goals as Sabres win on RJ Night

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam honored legendary announcer Rick Jeanneret with pregame banner ceremony. On the night the Buffalo Sabres honored play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret, an institution of the organization since 1971, with a banner in his honor, the team picked up a pitch-perfect win. Tage Thompson scored twice to hit the 30-goal...

www.nhl.com

Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and...
Rick Jeanneret Video Brings Sabres Fans to Tears [WATCH]

I have memories of being a kid and playing street hockey with friends in front of my house. We would play for hours. Even in the heat of June, July, August. We would play from noon to 8 pm at night. One thing we always did after a great goal...
Penguins Good, Avalanche Just a Bit Better in 3-2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) were good on Saturday. They earned scoring chances, skated with energy and maintained their system but they faced the best team in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche were just a little better and finished one more scoring chance as they beat the Penguins 3-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday.
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres beat Predators, 4-3, on RJ Night; Jeanneret named first star

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To quote Rick Jeanneret, the Sabres were “Good — scary good” on Friday night against the Nashville Predators. They put up four goals against a playoff-caliber team, and they did it in front of a sold-out KeyBank Center. The crowd was loud from the first puck drop to the final horn, and […]
NHL

'It was emotional' | Tuch, Okposo reflect on RJ Night

Alex Tuch was celebrating near the Sabres' bench when he heard a teammate shout: "Somebody grab RJ!" So, with a bit of serendipity, the lifelong Sabres fan went and grabbed ahold of the legend. Tuch joined Cody Eakin in escorting Jeanneret onto the ice after their 4-3 win over the Predators, where the newest member of the KeyBank Center rafters was surrounded by players for a team photo.
NHL
NHL

Sabres players give stick taps to Jeanneret, escort him out on ice

Uniform patches, tribute video, custom decorations all part of the celebration. Buffalo Sabres players showed the ultimate sign of respect to broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, who was honored by the team Friday. Players, led by forwards Alex Tuch and Cody Eakin, brought the 79-year-old out to the ice and gave him...
