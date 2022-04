The Los Angeles Lakers continue to slip farther and farther away from the NBA Play-In Tournament. They are now 11th in the Western Conference (31-47) after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The Lakers are two games behind the San Antonio Spurs, who hold the tiebreaker, for 10th place with only four games left. What's more, they play the league-leading Phoenix Suns on Tuesday followed by the third-place Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO