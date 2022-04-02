ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego businesses face hiring problems

By Jason Sloss
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAeXM_0exAMle500

SAN DIEGO — People who need a job in San Diego don’t have to look far, but it’s a much bigger challenge for businesses looking to hire.

Michelle Grangetto is a manager at a machine parts manufacturer in Kearny Mesa called 5th Axis Inc. She says with inflation and gas prices, job hunters are much more demanding.

“People come to us with expectations of how much they want,” Grangetto said. “And what we’re seeing is it’s a lot more than just a year ago and people with little to no skill are demanding higher salaries that we used to pay for skilled people.”

As business returns to a more post-COVID pace, more hiring notices are popping up in windows. At Tahini Restaurant, general manager Henry Huon says he’s juggling staffing shortages while continually trying to bring on new workers.

Watch: Police chase big rig across three cities

“Constantly every day, we bumped up our prices as much as we could to even starting wages, like guaranteed $2 tip with attitude that wages as well. Depending on experience to come on, they can start from 16 to 17, even in management department get up to like 18 to 20 just starting.”

University of San Diego Economics Professor Dr. Alan Gin calls the latest jobs report “good news,” with unemployment down slightly to 3.6%.

“That’s just about where we were before the pandemic began,” Gin said.

As for the local labor shortage, Gin doesn’t see that ending anytime soon.

“We have high living costs here in San Diego too, which is causing the workers to ask for higher wages and because of the of the tightness of the labor market, they’re able to get it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego

15K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
BGR.com

You’re almost out of time to apply for $1,000 a month in stimulus money

A deadline is fast approaching for a program that will provide what amounts to $1,000 per month in stimulus checks for certain people in one of the most populous states in the country. The people in question are artists, and the program is called Creatives Rebuild New York. It’s an effort that’s actually one of the few sources of such funding right now. Since, of course, the federal government stopped sending out such payments.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Kearny Mesa#5th Axis Inc#Tahini Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy