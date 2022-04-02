ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News launches survey to get input from community on tackling gun violence

By Kelsey Jones
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VcbVA_0exAMXEn00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — City officials in Newport News have launched a community-based survey aimed at addressing safety concerns.

The 36-question survey is open to Newport News residents of all ages. They will be asked to share their thoughts on safety in the city, experiences with crime, perceptions of causal factors of crime, their input on police and experiences with discrimination.

Newport News Mayor McKinley Price said, "Every survey is important to us, every neighborhood is important to us, and that's why it's targeting specific questions to get a response in their particular neighborhood."

Yvonne Carter, a Newport News mother, has experienced the impact of gun violence firsthand.

"I can't tell you why anyone would want to kill Devon. He was a fun-loving person - always wanted to help someone," said Yvonne.

23-year-old Devon Carter, a father of three girls and an aspiring music artist, was shot and killed January 23, 2021. Devon's mother tells News 3 he was a wonderful friend and son who had big dreams.

"He read me a text, and I read it at the funeral. It said even if he left this earth before me to be strong, stronger than I've ever been because I'm the strongest person he knows," Yvonne said.

"It's not random shootings or violence going on. These are relationships, so we need to concentrate on conflict of violence," said Mayor Price.

This has prompted Mayor Price to partner with Newport News Police, the Newport News Sheriff's Department and Christopher Newport University to conduct research to tackle this issue.

According to officials, the responses from the survey will be used to create a strategy for addressing gun violence.

News 3 asked Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan if he's seen an increase among youth being charged with gun crimes this year, and he told us yes.

"Since January 1 to April 1 - and these are individual charges, not individual people - we've booked 865 weapon charges. It's a collaborative effort to solve this problem because I don't care where you live in the city; I don't care if you move to the county. If we don't fix this problem, it would be on your doorstep," Sheriff Morgan said.

The survey was the result of a $25,000 Youth and Gang Violence Community Assessment grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS).

Community organizations are invited to provide their contact information and a brief description of their efforts on the Community Safety Initiative webpage.

Related: Hampton Roads man's admission to killing girlfriend brings issue of domestic violence to light

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3

33K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

7M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvonne Carter
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
Complex

Shooting at Virginia Restaurant Leaves Two Dead and Three Wounded

A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia has left two people dead and three injured. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident took place outside of a restaurant and bar on early Saturday morning. A young reporter, 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris were caught in the crossfire and killed. Jenkins was a breaking reporter for The Virginian-Pilot before she shifted to education.
NORFOLK, VA
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Gang Violence#Domestic Violence#Hampton Roads#Newport News Police
13News Now

Hampton 4-year-old, Codi Bigsby, missing for 2 months

HAMPTON, Va. — Two long months have passed since the disappearance of Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Hampton police said the boy’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division said there are no updates in the case. Still, community groups...
HAMPTON, VA
Essence

Virginia Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, Killed In Shooting

Her editor remembers her as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise.”. On March 19, a shooting left two dead and three injured outside a restaurant in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among the individuals who were shot and killed, according to a police news release.
NORFOLK, VA
cbs17

Virginia special education teacher victim of weekend murder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools confirmed a special education teacher was the victim of a deadly shooting in Suffolk on Sunday. Tameisha Goode Rogers, 40, worked at Larrymore Elementary School for nearly six years, NPS spokesperson Michelle Washington said. “Our hearts and thoughts are with Ms. Rogers’...
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy