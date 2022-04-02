ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson crushes Pack in game one

By Julia Haskins
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPCts_0exAMUac00

Clemson (18-7, 2-4 ACC) scored early and often as the Tigers lit up N.C. State for 14 runs on 16 hits during Friday night’s 14-3 win.

Benjamin Blackwell and Caden Grice led Clemson hitters with three hits apiece, while Blackwell scored three runs and added two walks. Sloppy fielding by N.C. State allowed Clemson to stretch its lead to 10, with the Tigers adding seven runs in the fourth inning.

Mack Anglin (4-2) gave up just three hits in five innings of work and struck out eight batters in the process. Clemson’s ace set the tone early as he stranded runners on second and third in the first inning. Anglin continued to get the job done in the third. He struck out consecutive batters with runners on base again.

“He was executing his fastball at the bottom of the strike zone,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said of Anglin postgame. “The biggest difference today was the command of the fastball.”

Casey Tallent took over for Anglin in the sixth inning and was followed by Jackson Lindley out of the bullpen for an additional inning. Ricky Williams and Austin Gordon were also briefly part of the rotation on the mound. The Tigers didn’t allow a run until the seventh inning with a home run from N.C. State’s Noah Soles and the Wolfpack tacked on two more runs in the ninth.

The series will resume tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider

8K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow The Clemson Insider and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Why Roy Williams Retired From North Carolina Last Year

A year and one day ago, Roy Williams shocked the college basketball world and announced his retirement. The news came just a few weeks after the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still a few questions as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Lee
The Spun

Michigan Player Uses 2 Words To Describe Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is spending the weekend in Ann Arbor with the Michigan football team. Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s former coach when the two were with the 49ers, invited Kaepernick to the Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday. He even let the former NFL star get in an on-field workout. Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#N C State#College Baseball#Acc#Tigers
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Admission For Rest Of The Country

It’s hard to imagine that last year’s Alabama team that went to the College Football Playoff National Championship and featured a Heisman winner at quarterback would be considered a “down year” for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But during Nick Saban’s media session ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes Prediction For Arch Manning

Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Grandchildren Of Duke’s Coach K

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in either the last or second to last game of his college basketball career on Saturday night. Coach K and the No. 2 seeded Blue Devils are set to take on longtime rival North Carolina, a No. 8 seed, in a national semifinal game at the Final Four in New Orleans. With a win, Coach K and Duke will be off to the national championship game. With a loss, the Blue Devils will be going home – and Coach K’s career will be over.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy