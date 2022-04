A mid-sized business jet slid off the runway after landing at New Jersey's Morristown Airport Saturday, but no injuries were reported, the FAA said. The Learjet 45 with four people aboard "rolled" off the runway after landing in Hanover around 11:30 a.m., the agency said. The plane had departed from Fulton County Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.

HANOVER, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO