Despite low COVID-19 hospitalizations, nurses still facing burnout

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the summer of 2020.

Today, Gundersen Health System in La Crosse officially hit zero hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the first time in months.

But, nurses say hospital beds are still full and nurses are still facing burnout.

“Our beds are consistently full and they’re consistently full with fairly sick individuals,” said COO and Cheif Nursing Officer Heather Schimmers. “We haven’t had much of a reprieve, the ability to stop and take a breath, so nurses are tired. They’re still tired.”

Gundersen employs roughly 2,000 nurses and is hiring for 199 more positions.

Staff shortages at area nursing homes and long-term care facilities are also keeping more patients in hospital beds.

30 to 40 patients at Gundersen are waiting for a spot in another facility to open up at any given time.

