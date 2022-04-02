ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Despite low COVID-19 hospitalizations, nurses still facing burnout

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtWmp_0exALeVD00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the summer of 2020.

Today, Gundersen Health System in La Crosse officially hit zero hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the first time in months.

But, nurses say hospital beds are still full and nurses are still facing burnout.

“Our beds are consistently full and they’re consistently full with fairly sick individuals,” said COO and Cheif Nursing Officer Heather Schimmers. “We haven’t had much of a reprieve, the ability to stop and take a breath, so nurses are tired. They’re still tired.”

Gundersen employs roughly 2,000 nurses and is hiring for 199 more positions.

Staff shortages at area nursing homes and long-term care facilities are also keeping more patients in hospital beds.

30 to 40 patients at Gundersen are waiting for a spot in another facility to open up at any given time.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
La Crosse, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
La Crosse, WI
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Why some hospitals ask patients, visitors to ditch N95s

Hospitals across the country often ask patients and visitors to swap out their N95s with surgical masks in line with CDC guidelines, which public health experts say are outdated, according to Politico. Many health systems — such as Northwestern Medicine in Chicago and Munson Healthcare in Traverse City, Mich. —...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnout#Covid#Hospitalization#Gundersen Health System#Coo
The Independent

What is norovirus, how does it spread and how long is the incubation period?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that norovirus cases more than doubled in England in the second week of March, the winter vomiting bug spreading through nurseries, schools and care homes for the elderly.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of cases, and care homes, which accounted for 38 per cent.The body warned the public to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including by washing their hands with soap and water rather than antibacterial gels, and to take particular care to shield the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

Norovirus is on the rise in schools and nurseries, with outbreaks doubling in the space of a week.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning people to take action to limit the spread of the vomiting bug as infections also rise in care homes.It comes after the latest data from the government agency, which monitors outbreaks, shows norovirus outbreaks more than doubled in the second week of March compared to the first.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of outbreaks, and care homes which accounted for 38 per...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Breakthrough hospitalizations 'extremely uncommon' after COVID-19 immunity, study finds

Fewer than 1 in 1,000 people who have been vaccinated or previously infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized with a new breakthrough infection, Mayo Clinic research finds. The study, which is published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, supports previous studies that show vaccination is the best way to prevent severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid Deltacron symptoms: The signs and stages to look for

Given that the symptoms associated with the original strain of Covid-19 and its first variants were so similar to the common cold, it has been difficult to tell over the last year or so whether the onset of headaches and sniffles meant you had contracted the coronavirus or just a bout of conventional flu.The subsequent emergence of the Omicron variant in late 2021 complicated the pictured even further. The symptoms of that variant were slightly different – stuffy nose, sore throat – and it still cannot be specifically identified by home test kits, which simply tell us whether someone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy