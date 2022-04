LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Irion family has gone through the unimaginable. An abduction and now the death of their daughter and sister. Eighteen-year-old Naomi Irion was found dead on Tuesday, March 20, 2022. When her family was given the news a woman’s body had been found in a remote part of Churchill County, they then had to sit in court on that same day and see for the first time, the man accused of her kidnapping and now her murder.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO