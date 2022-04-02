ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie ham radio operator facing terroristic threat charges

By Briaunna Malone
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie ham radio operator faces more charges after allegedly making terroristic threats on-air.

Richard Wagner, 61, was arraigned by District Judge Tom Carney on charges that include a felony count of retaliation against a prosecutor and 14 counts of bomb threats.

Erie ham radio operator charged for airing false weather emergencies

Wagner filed to have his bond revoked by Judge David Ridge in an order from March 22, due to the new offenses.

Wagner previously faced 37 criminal charges, including multiple counts of bomb threats.

