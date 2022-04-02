ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Undisputed ROH Champion Crowned At ROH Supercard Of Honor

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One champion to rule them all. Jonathan Gresham became the Undisputed ROH Champion at ROH Supercard of Honor, defeating Bandido in the main event. Gresham entered the bout with the Original ROH World Title while Bandido was the linaer ROH World Champion. Gresham picked up the victory with a...

