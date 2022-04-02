ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor league report: Penguins fall to Phantoms

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Forwards Michael Chaput and Kyle Olson each scored goals for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-2 road loss to the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown on Friday.

Goaltender Tommy Nappier made 26 saves on 29 shots for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (29-27-4-4).

The Penguins’ next game is a home game against the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, 6:05 p.m.

Goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon made 22 saves on 26 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Indy Fuel at Indiana Famers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Forwards Jared Cockrell, Bobby Hampton and Patrick Watling all scored goals for Wheeling (32-28-4-0).

The Nailers’ next game is a road contest against the Fort Wayne Komets on Sunday, 4:10 p.m.

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
