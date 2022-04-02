ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Local Performing Arts Students Host ENCANTO Block Party Fundraiser

Cover picture for the articleStudents come together to produce a fun community event and have their voices heard. Boca Raton, FL – On Sunday April 3rd, from 5:30 – 7:30 PM EST join the students of BARCLAY Performing Arts for an amazing FREE and FUN Public Event which will include festive music, dancing, game booths,...

