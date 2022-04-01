ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Daniel George, MD on Precision Medicine Approaches in APC: Part 2

By Team Editorial
docwirenews.com
 2 days ago

Daniel George, MD, Duke University, Professor of Medicine, Medical Oncology; Medical Oncologist, Duke Cancer Center discusses precision medicine approaches in APC with David Ambinder, MD, Urology Resident at New York Medical College/Westchester Medical Center. This is the second video in a two-part conversation with Dr. George. Watch part one...

www.docwirenews.com

