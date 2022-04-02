ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Order to address healthcare worker shortage extended

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Governor Kathy Hochul has extended the statewide disaster emergency over a shortage of healthcare workers. The order reduces enforcement of mandatory staffing levels in healthcare facilities.

BA.2 now dominant COVID variant: Will it cause another spike in the US?

The order has been extended until at least the end of the month. The New York State Department of Health also decided against enforcing a booster mandate for healthcare workers in February when it was initially going to take effect as part of efforts to address staffing shortages.

The health department is expected to reconsider the mandate in May.

