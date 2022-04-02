ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bray Wyatt Pays Tribute To Undertaker Ahead Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Bray Wyatt posted to social media to pay homage to The Undertaker ahead of the Dead Man’s WWE Hall of Fame induction. Windham Rotunda posted to his Twitter account on Friday to pay his...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Injured In The WrestleMania 38 Opener

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match seemed to end a bit early after Boogs suffered a knee injury. There was a moment where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders, and then he tried to add Jimmy Uso for a double Fireman’s Carry, a move he’s done before. However, as soon as Jimmy jumped up onto Boogs’ shoulders, Boogs’ knee gave out and he went down with The Usos to the mat.
WWE
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar's fate is already known

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in the cartel match of the 38th edition of WrestleMania. The most important event on the WWE calendar will be staged this weekend in the evocative setting of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. There are all the conditions to attend a memorable show. La...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
The Undertaker
Person
Bray Wyatt
CNET

WWE WrestleMania 38: Results, Live Updates and Ratings

Stone Cold Steve Austin will face off with Kevin Owens on Peacock, and Ronda Rousey is challenging for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship. The biggest show in professional wrestling is upon us. Night 1 of WrestleMania will feature two women's championship matches: Ronda Rousey challenges for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship, while Raw Champion Becky Lynch defends against Bianca Belair in a SummerSlam rematch.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch What Happened at WrestleMania 38 After Cameras Stopped Rolling

Steve Austin shocked the world on Saturday night, agreeing to compete in a No Holds Barred match with Kevin Owens in the WrestleMania 38 main event. "The Texas Rattlesnake" pulled out the win with a Stone Cold Stunner, then celebrated with fans by downing plenty of beers, hitting more Stunners on Kevin Owens and Byron Saxton and embracing his brother in the ring. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Austin broke out hit ATV and started running laps around the ring again. He then pulled it up to the top of the entrance ramp and posed for a crowd standing atop his vehicle.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Report – The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, Vader, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Hall Of Fame#Combat#The Dead Man#Undertaker#Deadman#Windham6
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes Reveals What Steve Austin Told Him After His WrestleMania 38 Match

Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin both had surprise matches during Saturday night's WrestleMania 38. While Austin's match came from his segment with Kevin Owens (which turned out to be a trap where Owens could lure him out of retirement), Rhodes wound up being Seth Rollins' surprise opponent handpicked by Vince McMahon. "The American Nightmare" arrived with the identical presentation he had in AEW and, based on the fan reactions, had one of the best matches of the night. Rhodes revealed in a press conference on Sunday morning that Austin briefly spoke with him after his match.
WWE
CBS Sports

2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 live stream, how to watch online, start time, Night 1 matches, card

It's time for the biggest event in professional wrestling. The 2022 edition of WWE WrestleMania kicks off two days of action on Saturday when Night 1 of the event goes down from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 38 will feature 15 segments (14 matches) across two nights with multiple celebrities appearing and seven of the WWE's nine championships on the line.
WWE
Hoops Rumors

WrestleMania 38 preview: Night 2 at AT&T Stadium

Saturday’s WrestleMania festivities have settled. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes got huge reactions from the crowd, and now it’s on to Night 2. Like Saturday, Sunday’s event is stacked from top to bottom. The new tradition seems to be a two-night event going forward. Without...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in No Holds Barred Match

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match! When it was first revealed that there were plans to bring back Stone Cold Steven Austin for a special edition of the KO Show for WrestleMania's first night, fans had been wondering what to expect. Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that their segment was going to be the main event of the night as fans had no idea what the real plan was. That was until the two of them had a segment and Kevin Owens officially challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, to which the veteran accepted.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Lose Their Minds Over Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38 Debut

One of the biggest mysteries going into WrestleMania 38 was the identity of Seth Rollins' opponent, and all Vince McMahon would say was that it was someone of his choosing and that Rollins better deliver. It was finally the moment for all to become clear when the lights went out in the arena and that trademark music hit, and everybody in the arena lost their minds when Cody Rhodes revealed himself as not just Rollins' opponent but also as WWE's newest signing. As you can imagine, all anyone on social media was doing was talking about Cody's return to WWE, and you can find some of the most entertaining posts starting on the next slide.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Bianca Belair Wins RAW Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion. This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Logan Paul Drops an F-Bomb After Being Betrayed By The Miz at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul was able to prove himself in the ring tonight alongside The Miz, with the unlikely tag team pair managing to defeat the Mysterios, with Rey and Dominik being unable to lay claim to the W. Unfortunately for Paul, The Miz had a betrayal ready and waiting, causing the Youtube star to let out an unexpected "WTF" moment that threw fans for a loop. With Miz and Logan Paul now at odds, it will be interesting to see if this comes into play during any future events.
WWE
hypebeast.com

Stone Cold Steve Austin Opened up One Last Can of Whoop-Ass At Last Night's WWE WrestleMania 38

The beers were flowing and the Stunners were aplenty at last night’s epic WWE WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. On top of the SmackDown Women’s title match with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, and the surprising Tag Team match between The Mysterios and Logan Paul/The Miz, fans were eager to see the Texas Rattlesnake return to his home state of Texas after 19 years.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy