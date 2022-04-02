ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OK

Kenwood Robotics Team Advances To World Championship

By McKenzie Gladney
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA robotics team from a small Oklahoma school district is heading...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Huntington ISD High School Robotics team heads to world competition

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Last weekend, the Huntington ISD’s High School Robotics team earned state-level championship titles in the 2022 robotics competition. Robotics teacher Dasha Dearing shared that the team’s success was a result of the group’s ability to work together and challenge themselves as a team.
HUNTINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy