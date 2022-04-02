Kenwood Robotics Team Advances To World Championship

The Miller Grove Junior High Robotics teams represented their school and community well at the VEX Robotics State Championship March 12, 2022. Two teams did so well, they are headed to VEX World Competition in May, team advisors reported. All three MG Robotics teams made it into the elimination tournament....
HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Last weekend, the Huntington ISD’s High School Robotics team earned state-level championship titles in the 2022 robotics competition. Robotics teacher Dasha Dearing shared that the team’s success was a result of the group’s ability to work together and challenge themselves as a team.
Comments / 0