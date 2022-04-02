ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Tech: App of the day — SnakeSnap

By Jamey Tucker
texomashomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the warmer weather of springtime, you may be spending more time outside working in the yard or going on nature walks and hikes. You’re not the only one. Snakes are emerging from their winter homes as well and the two of you are bound to cross paths....

#Tech#Venomous Snake#Snake Venom#Smart Phone
