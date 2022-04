March 22 (UPI) -- A 101-year-old man who had to drop out of high school in West Virginia in the 1930s was presented with a diploma more than 80 years later. Jefferson County Schools in West Virginia said Merrill Pittman Cooper, 101, attended Storer College, a former high school in Harper's Ferry, but he had to drop out during his senior year in 1938 when he and his mother relocated to Philadelphia for financial reasons.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO