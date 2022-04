EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — State police say a Westmoreland County man was run down and killed while clearing snow from his driveway over the weekend. Investigators say Brian Hyde was using a snowblower when he was hit and killed by an out-of-control driver near the top of his driveway at the intersection of Pine Lane and Water Street in East Huntingdon Township. Slick conditions are being blamed for the crash that killed the father of three. “There was a 49-year-old male that was operating a snowblower machine to try to clear his driveway,” trooper Steven Limani said. Parts of the snowblower still...

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 20 DAYS AGO