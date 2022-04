UK electricity and gas prices will soar this spring after regulator Ofgem revised its energy price cap.The cap, which sets the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer in the UK per year, will increase dramatically by 54 per cent from £1,277 to as much as £1,971. That means a £693 per year increase for the average customer.A response to climbing wholesale gas prices around the world, driven by increased demand and reduced imports to Europe, the review will be implemented from 1 April and potentially place as many as 22m households up against it and unable...

