NEW YORK -- Kevin Hayes scored the only goal of the shootout and Martin Jones made 43 saves to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night.Hayes lifted the puck past Igor Shesterkin as the Flyers got just their ninth road win in 34 games this season."It's always special to be back at MSG. I have a lot good memories here,″ said Hayes, who played five seasons for the Rangers. "And it's nice to get the shootout winner."Cam York and Owen Tippett scored early in the first period and Joel Farabee tallied...

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO