ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

El Zagal Shrine Circus back in action

By Brandon Blakney
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- El Zagal Shrine Circus returns to the Fargodome after a two and a half year COVID hiatus. The show will feature animals, motorcycles and acrobats. “When COVID set in, it affected the circus and the entire traveling show world. The bottom just fell out everything...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Zembo Shrine Circus returns to Harrisburg

The circus is coming back to town. The 74th annual Zembo Shrine Center will run March 24-27 at the Zembo Shrine Center, 2801 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg. Performances are: 7 p.m. March 24; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 25; 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 26; and 1 and 5 p.m. March 27.
HARRISBURG, PA
103.3 WJOD

Horses, Camels, and more! Shrine Circus Coming to Dubuque!

They say everyone gets excited when the circus comes to town. Whether you're nine-years-old or 99, the tents, acrobatic stunts, and the many animals seem to dazzle. The El Kahir Shrine Circus intends to do just that when they roll into Dubuque on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at the Five Flags Center.
DUBUQUE, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teddy Jack Set to perform at the Shrine

TULSA, Okla. — Teddy Jack — the son of legendary artist Leon Russell — is set to perform at the Shrine on April 1, 2022. This performance is just one day before his fathers actual birthday April 2. On the same day as his performance, Jack is...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Entertainment
KPLC TV

Les Petites Voix Children’s Choir is Back in Action

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The arts are for everyone, or at least they should be. After being unable to sing together due to the hurricanes and the pandemic, Les Petites Voix Children’s Choir is back in full swing. The children just returned from a competition in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTSM

Theater and circus in “The Slammer”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Slammer is a combination of theater, cabaret and acrobatics all under a circus tent that is more suitable for adults. Cirque Italia is the same company that brought Paranormal Cirque during Halloween time last year and now they’re coming out with another show set in a prison. “The slammer […]
EL PASO, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

‘The Shoppes at Abba Shrine- Celebrate Spring’

The following information was provided by event organizers:. The Abba Shriners is a non-profit fraternal organization who’s philanthropy is Shriners Hospitals for Children. Located at 7701 Hitt Road in West Mobile. Contract for the Admin. Office is 251.633.5561, and the website is www.abbashriners.com. Also can check upcoming events on Facebook @AbbaShriners.
MOBILE, AL
CBS Minnesota

Restaurants Rejoice As Final Four Fans Fill Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Even before Friday’s NCAA Women’s Final Four games tipped off at Target Center, a victory had been declared across the street; the event had been successful in filling the house. “We’ve been planning for this weekend for a couple months,” Glueck’s owner Dave Holcomb said. “We’ve got everybody on, like our whole staff is here this whole weekend.” Holcomb says over the course of the past two years, the restaurant would be near empty for stretches at a time. On Friday, it was full, primarily with out-of-town guests. “This is all visitors mostly. I would imagine 75% of the crowd is maybe from out of town,” he said. Across the street, more of the same was happening at Kieran’s Irish Pub. “We’re the closest (to Target Center),” general manager Brad Johnson said. “We’ll take (the customers).” Projections ahead of the Women’s Final Four estimated the weekend would bring tens of millions of dollars in economic impact. “It’s been great. It’s been good seeing all the faces, whether they’re new faces or people coming in that have been coming here for a while,” Johnson said. “It’s been really good coming back and just kind of seeing everybody.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Circus#Acrobats#El Zagal Shrine Circus#Kvrr#Fargodome#Covid#Ring Master
FOX 21 Online

Spirit Mountain Hosts Cor PowerSports While Wrapping Up Winter Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Snowmobilers took to the slopes of spirit mountain for day one of the Cor Powersports snowmobile races and skiers and snowboarders got a little bonus bit of winter fun before the activities officially transition to spring and summer. Fox 21’s Mason Kroll gives us a look....
YourErie

Gliding Stars of Erie ice show makes return

Folks had the chance to show their support for dozens of special needs individuals as they took to the ice. The Gliding Stars of Erie held their “Celebrate 20 Magical Years – Take 2” event at the Mercyhurst Ice Center on Saturday night. 80 individuals with special needs performed in front of a live audience. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy